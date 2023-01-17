ajc logo
Hoover smashes through Douglasville Alexander

57 minutes ago

Douglasville Alexander had no answers as Hoover compiled a 78-57 victory for an Alabama boys basketball victory on January 16.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

