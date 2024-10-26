High School Sports

High school football scores from Week 11

N. Gwinnett Ken Clark (10) runs for a touchdown during the first half of a GHSA region football game against Norcross in Suwanee, GA., on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. (Jim Blackburn for the AJC)

By Score Atlanta
32 minutes ago

Tuesday

Emanuel County Institute 54, Savannah 15

South Atlanta 38, Salem 7

Thursday

Cedar Grove 44, Riverdale 0

East Paulding 48, South Paulding 31

Hapeville 45, KIPP Atlanta Charter 25

Liberty County 14, Beach 0

Lincoln County 42, Warren County 0

McNair 27, Towers 12

Monroe 35, Bainbridge 20

Pebblebrook 21, Paulding County 7

Shiloh 29, Lakeside-DeKalb 21

Southwest DeKalb 55, Northview 8

Spencer 35, Columbus 8

Troup County 37, Spalding 14

Friday

ACE Charter 29, Bleckley County 28

Adairsville 28, Gilmer 0

Alexander 27, Lithia Springs 14

Appling County 38, Cook 14

Arabia Mountain 13, Tri-Cities 7

Archer 36, Heritage-Conyers 13

Athens Academy 34, Rabun County 28

Atkinson County 56, Calhoun County 6

Baconton 26, Pataula Charter 22

Baldwin 42, Westside-Augusta 14

Berkmar 33, Meadowcreek 18

Berrien 34, Brantley County 14

Blessed Trinity 41, Centennial 3

Bowdon 58, Greenville 7

Bremen 42, Haralson County 0

Brooks County 49, Charlton County 8

Brookwood 43, Duluth 36

Buford 49, Mountain View 7

Burke County 56, Butler 10

Calhoun 38, Heritage-Catoosa 0

Callaway 45, Jackson 14

Calvary Day 42, Groves 0

Campbell 20, Osborne 6

Cartersville 45, Hiram 43

Carver-Atlanta 47, Lovett 17

Carver-Columbus 66, Jordan 6

Cass 32, Allatoona 17

Cedartown 52, Woodland-Cartersville 0

Central Gwinnett 41, Discovery 0

Central-Carroll 33, Griffin 0

Chattahoochee County 55, Southwest Georgia STEM 12

Chattooga 56, Dade County, GA. 36

Chestatee 24, White County 21

Clarke Central 48, Alcovy 3

Clinch County 52, Turner County 43

Coffee 41, Veterans 7

Collins Hill 53, Dacula 28

Colquitt County 51, Camden County 41

Columbia 44, Redan 12

Commerce 27, Banks County 10

Creekside 42, Jackson-Atlanta 6

Douglas County 42, Chapel Hill 0

Douglass 36, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 0

Drew 37, M. L. King 14

Dublin 69, Central-Macon 0

Dunwoody 42, Chamblee 21

Dutchtown 52, McIntosh 21

Early County 48, Mitchell County 16

East Hall 42, West Hall 35

East Laurens 42, Jefferson County 8

Eastside 62, Cedar Shoals 10

Effingham County 45, Glynn Academy 43

Emanuel County Institute 63, Claxton 13

Evans 28, Greenbrier 17

Fannin County 48, Christian Heritage 21

Fellowship Christian 42, Wesleyan 17

Fitzgerald 25, Bacon County 3

Forsyth Central 34, South Forsyth 21

Gordon Central 42, Armuchee 35

Gordon Lee 42, Coosa 14

Grayson 41, South Gwinnett 7

Greene County 33, Lake Oconee Academy 10

Habersham Central 49, Apalachee 14

Hancock Central 44, Twiggs County 20

Harlem 32, Howard 13

Harris County 41, Mundy’s Mill 0

Harrison 24, Hillgrove 14

Hawkinsville 27, Treutlen 13

Heard County 38, Model 26

Hebron Christian 38, Franklin County 21

Holy Innocents’ 23, Washington 14

Hughes 66, Morrow 0

Irwin County 41, Lanier County 14

Jackson County 31, Loganville 0

Jefferson 35, Cherokee Bluff 7

Johnson County 34, Glascock County 8

Jones County 42, Eagle’s Landing 0

Jonesboro 41, Northside, Columbus 7

Kell 28, Cambridge 14

Lakeside-Evans 59, Bradwell Institute 20

Lambert 48, Denmark 20

Laney 32, Glenn Hills 6

Lee County 55, Northside, Warner Robins 7

Locust Grove 45, Union Grove 34

Lovejoy 20, Northgate 14

Lowndes 28, Richmond Hill 7

Luella 42, Stephenson 27

Lumpkin County 38, Dawson County 14

Macon County 19, Central-Talbotton 0

Madison County 21, Walnut Grove 6

Manchester 48, Mt. Zion, Carroll 14

Marietta 25, Cherokee 20

Marist 49, Lithonia 6

Mary Persons 37, Sandy Creek 29

Mays 41, Midtown 0

McEachern 58, South Cobb 0

McIntosh County Academy 46, Savannah 6

Metter 20, Jenkins County 9

Miller County 49, Pelham 21

Milton 56, Johns Creek 0

Morgan County 41, Pike County 5

Mount Vernon, GA 38, King’s Ridge 21

Mt. Paran Christian 28, Landmark Christian 21

Mt. Pisgah Christian 43, St. Francis 6

New Hampstead 40, Wayne County 7

Newnan 44, Banneker 22

Newton 43, Rockdale County 7

North Atlanta 28, West Forsyth 24

North Cobb 43, Etowah 0

North Cobb Christian 47, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 21

North Forsyth 24, Alpharetta 14

North Gwinnett 27, Norcross 21

North Hall 55, Johnson-Gainesville 7

North Murray 40, Coahulla Creek 15

North Oconee 63, Flowery Branch 7

Northeast 40, Dodge County 19

Northwest Whitfield 47, Ridgeland 28

Oconee County 20, Monroe Area 0

Ola 42, Hampton 10

Pace Academy 42, Forest Park 0

Peach County 48, Cairo 17

Peachtree Ridge 21, Parkview 12

Perry 31, Benedictine 27

Pickens 28, Greater Atlanta Christian 25

Pierce County 37, Tattnall County 7

Prince Avenue 62, East Jackson 14

Providence Christian 38, Oglethorpe County 35

Putnam County 21, Jasper County 14

Richmond Academy 34, Hephzibah 21

River Ridge 34, Creekview 24

Rockmart 72, Murray County 0

Rome 35, New Manchester 7

Roswell 48, Gainesville 45

Savannah Christian 48, Swainsboro 12

Savannah Country Day 33, Episcopal School, FL 10

Schley County 40, Marion County 28

Screven County 26, Portal 21

Seckinger 66, Chattahoochee 27

Seminole County 22, Randolph-Clay 6

Sequoyah 56, Pope 28

Shaw 54, Kendrick 0

Social Circle 27, Lamar County 7

Sonoraville 32, Union County 30

Southeast Bulloch 15, Long County 12

Southeast Whitfield 7, Towns County 3

Sprayberry 31, Lassiter 0

Statesboro 41, South Effingham 7

Stephens County 37, Hart County 34

Stockbridge 65, Eagle’s Landing Christian 0

Sumter County 30, Hardaway 0

Taylor County 44, Crawford County 9

Telfair County 40, Dooly County 0

Temple 51, Darlington 7

Thomas County Central 41, Houston County 31

Thomson 83, Josey 0

Toombs County 51, Vidalia 6

Tucker 28, St. Pius X 26

Upson-Lee 40, Trinity Christian 7

Valdosta 14, Tift County 7

Villa Rica 45, Kennesaw Mountain 18

Walton 42, North Paulding 17

Ware County 24, Warner Robins 21

Washington County 28, Southwest 26

West Laurens 48, Aquinas 38

Westlake 48, East Coweta 35

Westover 35, Dougherty 0

Westside-Macon 50, Rutland 12

Whitefield Academy 49, Walker 6

Whitewater 30, Fayette County 10

Wilcox County 28, Wheeler County 0

Wilkinson County 33, Georgia Military 0

Woodstock 21, Riverwood 14

Woodward Academy 42, Decatur 14

Worth County 62, Jeff Davis 17

