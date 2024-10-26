High school football scores from Week 11

Tuesday
Emanuel County Institute 54, Savannah 15
South Atlanta 38, Salem 7
Thursday
Cedar Grove 44, Riverdale 0
East Paulding 48, South Paulding 31
Hapeville 45, KIPP Atlanta Charter 25
Liberty County 14, Beach 0
Lincoln County 42, Warren County 0
McNair 27, Towers 12
Monroe 35, Bainbridge 20
Pebblebrook 21, Paulding County 7
Shiloh 29, Lakeside-DeKalb 21
Southwest DeKalb 55, Northview 8
Spencer 35, Columbus 8
Troup County 37, Spalding 14
Friday
ACE Charter 29, Bleckley County 28
Adairsville 28, Gilmer 0
Alexander 27, Lithia Springs 14
Appling County 38, Cook 14
Arabia Mountain 13, Tri-Cities 7
Archer 36, Heritage-Conyers 13
Athens Academy 34, Rabun County 28
Atkinson County 56, Calhoun County 6
Baconton 26, Pataula Charter 22
Baldwin 42, Westside-Augusta 14
Berkmar 33, Meadowcreek 18
Berrien 34, Brantley County 14
Blessed Trinity 41, Centennial 3
Bowdon 58, Greenville 7
Bremen 42, Haralson County 0
Brooks County 49, Charlton County 8
Brookwood 43, Duluth 36
Buford 49, Mountain View 7
Burke County 56, Butler 10
Calhoun 38, Heritage-Catoosa 0
Callaway 45, Jackson 14
Calvary Day 42, Groves 0
Campbell 20, Osborne 6
Cartersville 45, Hiram 43
Carver-Atlanta 47, Lovett 17
Carver-Columbus 66, Jordan 6
Cass 32, Allatoona 17
Cedartown 52, Woodland-Cartersville 0
Central Gwinnett 41, Discovery 0
Central-Carroll 33, Griffin 0
Chattahoochee County 55, Southwest Georgia STEM 12
Chattooga 56, Dade County, GA. 36
Chestatee 24, White County 21
Clarke Central 48, Alcovy 3
Clinch County 52, Turner County 43
Coffee 41, Veterans 7
Collins Hill 53, Dacula 28
Colquitt County 51, Camden County 41
Columbia 44, Redan 12
Commerce 27, Banks County 10
Creekside 42, Jackson-Atlanta 6
Douglas County 42, Chapel Hill 0
Douglass 36, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 0
Drew 37, M. L. King 14
Dublin 69, Central-Macon 0
Dunwoody 42, Chamblee 21
Dutchtown 52, McIntosh 21
Early County 48, Mitchell County 16
East Hall 42, West Hall 35
East Laurens 42, Jefferson County 8
Eastside 62, Cedar Shoals 10
Effingham County 45, Glynn Academy 43
Emanuel County Institute 63, Claxton 13
Evans 28, Greenbrier 17
Fannin County 48, Christian Heritage 21
Fellowship Christian 42, Wesleyan 17
Fitzgerald 25, Bacon County 3
Forsyth Central 34, South Forsyth 21
Gordon Central 42, Armuchee 35
Gordon Lee 42, Coosa 14
Grayson 41, South Gwinnett 7
Greene County 33, Lake Oconee Academy 10
Habersham Central 49, Apalachee 14
Hancock Central 44, Twiggs County 20
Harlem 32, Howard 13
Harris County 41, Mundy’s Mill 0
Harrison 24, Hillgrove 14
Hawkinsville 27, Treutlen 13
Heard County 38, Model 26
Hebron Christian 38, Franklin County 21
Holy Innocents’ 23, Washington 14
Hughes 66, Morrow 0
Irwin County 41, Lanier County 14
Jackson County 31, Loganville 0
Jefferson 35, Cherokee Bluff 7
Johnson County 34, Glascock County 8
Jones County 42, Eagle’s Landing 0
Jonesboro 41, Northside, Columbus 7
Kell 28, Cambridge 14
Lakeside-Evans 59, Bradwell Institute 20
Lambert 48, Denmark 20
Laney 32, Glenn Hills 6
Lee County 55, Northside, Warner Robins 7
Locust Grove 45, Union Grove 34
Lovejoy 20, Northgate 14
Lowndes 28, Richmond Hill 7
Luella 42, Stephenson 27
Lumpkin County 38, Dawson County 14
Macon County 19, Central-Talbotton 0
Madison County 21, Walnut Grove 6
Manchester 48, Mt. Zion, Carroll 14
Marietta 25, Cherokee 20
Marist 49, Lithonia 6
Mary Persons 37, Sandy Creek 29
Mays 41, Midtown 0
McEachern 58, South Cobb 0
McIntosh County Academy 46, Savannah 6
Metter 20, Jenkins County 9
Miller County 49, Pelham 21
Milton 56, Johns Creek 0
Morgan County 41, Pike County 5
Mount Vernon, GA 38, King’s Ridge 21
Mt. Paran Christian 28, Landmark Christian 21
Mt. Pisgah Christian 43, St. Francis 6
New Hampstead 40, Wayne County 7
Newnan 44, Banneker 22
Newton 43, Rockdale County 7
North Atlanta 28, West Forsyth 24
North Cobb 43, Etowah 0
North Cobb Christian 47, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 21
North Forsyth 24, Alpharetta 14
North Gwinnett 27, Norcross 21
North Hall 55, Johnson-Gainesville 7
North Murray 40, Coahulla Creek 15
North Oconee 63, Flowery Branch 7
Northeast 40, Dodge County 19
Northwest Whitfield 47, Ridgeland 28
Oconee County 20, Monroe Area 0
Ola 42, Hampton 10
Pace Academy 42, Forest Park 0
Peach County 48, Cairo 17
Peachtree Ridge 21, Parkview 12
Perry 31, Benedictine 27
Pickens 28, Greater Atlanta Christian 25
Pierce County 37, Tattnall County 7
Prince Avenue 62, East Jackson 14
Providence Christian 38, Oglethorpe County 35
Putnam County 21, Jasper County 14
Richmond Academy 34, Hephzibah 21
River Ridge 34, Creekview 24
Rockmart 72, Murray County 0
Rome 35, New Manchester 7
Roswell 48, Gainesville 45
Savannah Christian 48, Swainsboro 12
Savannah Country Day 33, Episcopal School, FL 10
Schley County 40, Marion County 28
Screven County 26, Portal 21
Seckinger 66, Chattahoochee 27
Seminole County 22, Randolph-Clay 6
Sequoyah 56, Pope 28
Shaw 54, Kendrick 0
Social Circle 27, Lamar County 7
Sonoraville 32, Union County 30
Southeast Bulloch 15, Long County 12
Southeast Whitfield 7, Towns County 3
Sprayberry 31, Lassiter 0
Statesboro 41, South Effingham 7
Stephens County 37, Hart County 34
Stockbridge 65, Eagle’s Landing Christian 0
Sumter County 30, Hardaway 0
Taylor County 44, Crawford County 9
Telfair County 40, Dooly County 0
Temple 51, Darlington 7
Thomas County Central 41, Houston County 31
Thomson 83, Josey 0
Toombs County 51, Vidalia 6
Tucker 28, St. Pius X 26
Upson-Lee 40, Trinity Christian 7
Valdosta 14, Tift County 7
Villa Rica 45, Kennesaw Mountain 18
Walton 42, North Paulding 17
Ware County 24, Warner Robins 21
Washington County 28, Southwest 26
West Laurens 48, Aquinas 38
Westlake 48, East Coweta 35
Westover 35, Dougherty 0
Westside-Macon 50, Rutland 12
Whitefield Academy 49, Walker 6
Whitewater 30, Fayette County 10
Wilcox County 28, Wheeler County 0
Wilkinson County 33, Georgia Military 0
Woodstock 21, Riverwood 14
Woodward Academy 42, Decatur 14
Worth County 62, Jeff Davis 17
