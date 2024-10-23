High School Sports

High school flag football scores from Monday and Tuesday

SE Bulloch quarterback Korine Talkington (5) attempts a pass during their game against North Oconee in the Girl’s Flag Football A-4A GHSA State Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Monday, December. 11, 2023, in Atlanta. SE Bulloch won 14-0. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

By Score Atlanta
48 minutes ago

Blessed Trinity 14, Lithia Springs 0

Calvary Day 19, Portal 0

Dodge County 19, Telfair County 0

Dougherty 13, Sumter County 12

Dunwoody 19, Mt. Vernon 0

Dunwoody 6, Norcross 0

Dutchtown 12, Ola 6

Grayson 13, Newton 12

Hampton 13, Eagle’s Landing 12

Locust Grove 27, Whitewater 7

Locust Grove 31, Morrow 7

Marietta 14, Pebblebrook 12

McDonough 20, Ola 0

McDonough 26, Dutchtown 0

McEachern 27, Harrison 0

Mountain View 13, Tucker 7

Mountain View 27, Columbia 7

Newton 20, Dacula 0

Sequoyah 6, Lithia Springs 0

Shiloh 14, Duluth 0

Shiloh 40, Lanier 0

Southeast Bulloch 27, St. Vincents 6

Southeast Bulloch 52, Beach 0

Southwest DeKalb 13, Chamblee 6

St. Anne Pacelli 12, Harris County 0

10/22/2024

Brookstone 7, Jordan 6

Central-Carroll 13, Newnan 6

Chattahoochee 20, Discovery 6

Cherokee 24, Kell 6

Colquitt County 13, Lowndes 12

Colquitt County 26, Thomas County Central 0

Decatur 13, Tri-Cities 12

Decatur 14, Lakeside-DeKalb 9

Etowah 24, Wheeler 12

Fitzgerald 13, Dougherty 0

Jefferson County 26, Cross Creek 0

Lithonia 12, Clarkston 0

Newnan 7, Starr’s Mill 6

Oconee County 12, Whitewater 6

Richmond Hill 22, St. Vincents 0

Savannah Country Day 38, Beach 12

Seckinger 19, Discovery 15

South Atlanta 34, McNair 6

St. Andrews 33, Baker County 0

Score Atlanta
