Harlem tells Ludowici Long County “No Soup For You” in shutout

An electrician would’ve been needed to get Ludowici Long County on the scoreboard because Harlem wouldn’t allow it in a 28-0 shutout for a Georgia high school football victory on November 12.
The Bulldogs fought to a 14-0 intermission margin at the Blue Tide’s expense.
Harlem breathed fire to a 28-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
Both teams were blanked in the first and fourth quarters.
In recent action on November 4, Harlem faced off against Madison Morgan County and Ludowici Long County took on Savannah Johnson on November 4 at Savannah Johnson High School.
