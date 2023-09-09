Hampton denies Stockbridge Woodland’s challenge

Hampton eventually beat Stockbridge Woodland 17-6 in Georgia high school football on Sept. 8.

Hampton jumped in front of Stockbridge Woodland 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Hornets fought to a 14-0 halftime margin at the Wolfpack’s expense.

The roles reversed in the third quarter as Stockbridge Woodland fought to within 14-6.

The Hornets held on with a 3-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Stockbridge Woodland faced off against Decatur Columbia and Hampton took on Peachtree City Mcintosh on Aug. 25 at Hampton High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.