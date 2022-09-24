Griffin Skipstone Academy shuts off the power on Marietta Walker

Griffin Skipstone Academy earned its community’s accolades after a 39-12 win over Marietta Walker in a Georgia high school football matchup.
Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.
The Warriors registered a 20-12 advantage at intermission over the Wolverines.
Griffin Skipstone Academy jumped to a 26-12 lead heading into the final quarter.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Warriors, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 13-0 final quarter, too.
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com