Graniteville Midland Valley pockets slim win over Harlem

Graniteville Midland Valley posted a narrow 42-35 win over Harlem for a South Carolina high school football victory at Graniteville Midland Valley High on Sept. 8.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Graniteville Midland Valley and Harlem settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

The Mustangs fought to a 21-14 halftime margin at the Bulldogs’ expense.

Graniteville Midland Valley darted to a 28-20 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Mustangs chalked up this decision in spite of the Bulldogs’ spirited fourth-quarter performance.

Last season, Harlem and Graniteville Midland Valley squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Harlem High School.

Recently on Aug. 25, Harlem squared off with Sparta Hancock Central in a football game.

