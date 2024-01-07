Girls Basketball Roundup – January 6, 2024

Charleston First Baptist knocked off Martinez Augusta Christian 46-34 for a South Carolina girls basketball victory at Charleston First Baptist High on Jan. 6.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Martinez Augusta Christian faced off against Fort Mill Lakeside Prep.

Charleston Lowcountry darts by Bloomingdale Coastal HomeSchool

Charleston Lowcountry earned a convincing 53-22 win over Bloomingdale Coastal HomeSchool in South Carolina girls basketball on Jan. 6.

Last time Charleston Lowcountry and Bloomingdale Coastal HomeSchool played in a 36-11 game on Jan. 7, 2023.

Statesboro pockets slim win over Swainsboro

Statesboro finally found a way to top Swainsboro 60-56 in a Georgia girls basketball matchup on Jan. 6.

Thomson takes down Irmo Dutch Fork

Thomson raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 60-39 win over Irmo Dutch Fork in a Georgia girls basketball matchup on Jan. 6.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Thomson faced off against South Aiken.

