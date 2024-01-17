Girls Basketball Roundup – January 16, 2024

The Blue Devils got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 22-14 margin over the Tigers at intermission.

Hinesville Bradwell Institute broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 30-29 lead over Statesboro.

The Tigers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 15-7 edge.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Statesboro faced off against Swainsboro.

McDonough Union Grove tops Warner Robins

McDonough Union Grove collected a solid win over Warner Robins in a 61-48 verdict for a Georgia girls basketball victory on Jan. 16.

In recent action on Jan. 3, Warner Robins faced off against Kathleen Veterans and McDonough Union Grove took on McDonough Eagles Landing on Jan. 5 at McDonough Eagles Landing High School.

Portal collects victory over Darien Mcintosh

Portal grabbed a 48-36 victory at the expense of Darien Mcintosh in a Georgia girls basketball matchup on Jan. 16.

The first quarter gave Portal a 15-7 lead over Darien Mcintosh.

The Panthers fought to a 24-15 halftime margin at the Buccaneers’ expense.

Portal jumped to a 40-27 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Buccaneers’ 9-8 advantage in the final quarter.

Suwanee North Gwinnett overwhelms Norcross Meadowcreek

Suwanee North Gwinnett earned a convincing 72-32 win over Norcross Meadowcreek during this Georgia girls high school basketball game on Jan. 16.

Recently on Jan. 12, Suwanee North Gwinnett squared off with Norcross in a basketball game.

