Girls Basketball Roundup – February 3, 2024

The Redskins fought to a 35-20 intermission margin at the Panthers’ expense.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Redskins held on with an 18-2 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 23, Portal faced off against Mt Vernon Montgomery County.

Statesboro holds off Hinesville Bradwell Institute

Statesboro finally found a way to top Hinesville Bradwell Institute 66-60 in Georgia girls basketball on Feb. 3.

Recently on Jan. 23, Statesboro squared off with Douglas Coffee in a basketball game.

West Columbia Gray Collegiate shuts out Rabun Gap

Defense dominated as West Columbia Gray Collegiate pitched a 30-0 shutout of Rabun Gap in Georgia girls basketball action on Feb. 3.

