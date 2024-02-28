Girls Basketball Roundup – February 27, 2024

Atlanta Maynard Jackson bests McDonough Union Grove

Atlanta Maynard Jackson raced to a big lead and never looked back in an 80-55 win over McDonough Union Grove during this Georgia girls high school basketball game on Feb. 27.

Last season, Atlanta Maynard Jackson and McDonough Union Grove faced off on Feb. 28, 2023 at McDonough Union Grove High School.

In recent action on Feb. 23, McDonough Union Grove faced off against Statesboro.

Butler Taylor County overwhelms Donalsonville Seminole County

Butler Taylor County rolled past Donalsonville Seminole County for a comfortable 64-38 victory for a Georgia girls basketball victory on Feb. 27.

Columbus Hardaway earns stressful win over Atlanta Holy Innocents Episcopal

Columbus Hardaway finally found a way to top Atlanta Holy Innocents Episcopal 59-53 in a Georgia girls basketball matchup on Feb. 27.

In recent action on Feb. 20, Atlanta Holy Innocents Episcopal faced off against Cedartown.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.