Girls Basketball Roundup – December 15, 2023

In recent action on Nov. 30, Aiken Mead Hall Episcopal faced off against Augusta Curtis Baptist.

Brunswick dominates Hilton Head Island

Brunswick controlled the action to earn an impressive 53-30 win against Hilton Head Island on Dec. 15 in Georgia girls high school basketball action.

Recently on Dec. 9, Hilton Head Island squared off with Savannah in a basketball game.

Gainesville Chestatee carves slim margin over Gainesville East Forsyth

Gainesville Chestatee topped Gainesville East Forsyth 72-67 in a tough tilt in Georgia girls basketball on Dec. 15.

The first quarter gave Gainesville Chestatee an 18-10 lead over Gainesville East Forsyth.

The War Eagles registered a 37-23 advantage at halftime over the Broncos.

Gainesville East Forsyth stemmed the tide in the third quarter by closing the gap to 49-40.

The Broncos rallied in the final quarter, but the War Eagles skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Hogansville Callaway sprints past Fairburn Landmark Christian

Hogansville Callaway notched a win against Fairburn Landmark Christian 57-39 on Dec. 15 in Georgia girls high school basketball.

Statesboro Bulloch takes down Macon Mt. de Sales

Statesboro Bulloch’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Macon Mt. de Sales 60-19 in Georgia girls basketball action on Dec. 15.

Westminster West-Oak claims victory against Toccoa Stephens County

Westminster West-Oak grabbed a 49-32 victory at the expense of Toccoa Stephens County at Toccoa Stephens County High on Dec. 15 in Georgia girls high school basketball action.

Recently on Dec. 5, Westminster West-Oak squared off with Bogart Prince Avenue Christian in a basketball game.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.