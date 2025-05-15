The pressure on Milton’s players to keep their championships flowing serves a purpose.

“It’s a driving factor for the girls, and it keeps them focused,” said Eagles coach Tim Godby, the program’s only coach in the GHSA lacrosse era. “(Winning championships) is part of our culture. We’re a program that has high standards. Staying focused throughout the season has been the key for us over the years. There may be some type of pressure to not be the team that loses, but that can also be a positive.”

The GHSA lacrosse championships take place Friday and Saturday at Denmark High School in Alpharetta, with three girls and boys divisions handing out title hardware.

In addition to Milton, other programs vying for repeat championships are Roswell’s boys, who can win their third title in a row and fifth overall, and Cambridge’s girls, who are seeking back-to-back titles and second overall. West Forsyth’s girls and Marist’s boys are seeking their first titles.

It’s the Eagles, ranked No. 1 overall in the state and No. 3 in the nation on MaxPreps, who have become the gold standard. This year’s squad is led by junior attack Kylie Waters, a Clemson commit, and three four-year starters — attackers Anna Mellinger (Penn State) and Ella Pauley (Clemson) and defender Hayden Miller (South Florida).

Both Milton and Creekview probably want to forget their first matchup Feb. 27, which the Eagles won 20-5, but for different reasons. The margin of defeat could be discouraging, while the Eagles could come in Saturday overconfident.

“We played them well the first time,” Godby said. “We’ve improved a lot since then, but they have as well, so we’ve got to be ready to go.”

Milton isn’t the girls program in the national spotlight. The West Forsyth Wolverines (18-2), who play Walton (17-3) on Friday in the Division III championship, is No. 5 in the country. Cambridge (18-2) plays Blessed Trinity (13-6) in Division I and is No. 7.

The Wolverines’ only losses were to Milton, 11-8 on March 5, and to Lake Highland Prep (of Orlando, Florida), ranked No. 1 in the nation, 10-9 in overtime March 21.

West Forsyth is led by three midfielders, sisters Bryn Birkholz, a junior, and freshman Bryce Birkholz, along with freshman Luca Diehl. Braylen Schmeelk, a sophomore, and senior Katie Tuck anchor the defense.

After reaching the 7A championship last year and losing to Milton, the Wolverines are looking to make history.

“I think the biggest focus is leaving a legacy,” Wolverines coach John Keifer said. “We want to finish the drill this year and finish the season like we know we can. If we can win, then that legacy is forever and no one can take it away.”

Roswell’s boys (18-3), No. 2 in Division II, play top-ranked Lassiter (18-1) in a rematch from March 26, which Lassiter won 10-7. No boys program has won three consecutive championships.

Leaders Kaden Paula, a junior committed to Jacksonville, senior Ben Weir (Queens) and sophomore Blake O’Neal likely will be motivated by losing the first game.

“Definitely revenge will be a factor,” Hornets fifth-year coach Bryan Wallace said. “We’ve won nine games in a row since then, and we’re focused on what we need to do to win a third title in a row. We have a ton of respect for Lassiter, and we have great confidence in ourselves. We’re trying to make history in boys lacrosse and we welcome the pressure.”

Standing in the way of a potential Cambridge girls repeat are the Blessed Trinity Titans, looking to add to their own dynasty. Led by first-year coach Gordon Dudley, the Titans can win their third fourth title in five years (2021-23) and seventh in their past nine (2016-18).

They are led by midfielder and Navy commit Hannah Daley, attacker Caroline Gloria (Presbyterian), goalkeeper Adalyn Kramer (Central Michigan) — all juniors — and attacker Rylie Smith, the Titans’ lone available senior after her twin sister, Jordan Smith, tore her ACL. Both Smiths committed to play at Butler.

Cambridge beat Blessed Trinity 18-8 on March 13.

“At the time, I don’t think we were playing our best as a team,” Dudley said. “We’ve talked about that game, but what has helped is our focus on ourselves and controlling what we can control. … The foundation of this program has been built up, and so we’re looking to add to the legacy.”

Schedule

(All games at Denmark High)

Friday

Division III

Girls: No. 2 West Forsyth (16-5) vs. No. 4 Walton (16-5), 5 p.m.

Boys: No. 1 Lambert (21-0) vs. No. 2 South Forsyth (15-6), 7 p.m.

Saturday

Division I

Girls: No. 1 Cambridge (18-2) vs. No. 2 Blessed Trinity (13-6), 11 a.m.

Boys: No. 10 Allatoona (17-4) vs. No. 2 Marist (17-3), 3 p.m.

Division II