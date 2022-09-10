Explosive start keys Springfield Effingham County’s resounding romp over Brooklet Southeast Bulloch

A swift beginning blazed a winning path for Springfield Effingham County during a 42-7 win over Brooklet Southeast Bulloch for a Georgia high school football victory on September 9.
Springfield Effingham County charged in front of Brooklet Southeast Bulloch 20-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Rebels’ offense steamrolled in front for a 28-0 lead over the Yellowjackets at halftime.
Springfield Effingham County jumped to a 42-7 lead heading into the final quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.
