ELCA hires football coach from Florida

33 minutes ago

Eagle’s Landing Christian hired Justin Roberts as football coach Wednesday.

Roberts, 33, was head coach at University High in Orange City, Fla., the past two seasons and fashioned a 19-5 record and helped win the school’s first district championship.

Roberts, 33, is a Florida native and former Valdosta State quarterback.

ELCA has won seven Class A championships but none since 2019. The Chargers were 14-19 in three seasons under Tanner Rogers.

