Deion Sanders makes offer to freshman son of UGA great

Brayden Bailey played defensive back for Holy Innocents’ last season. He had 22 tackles and two interceptions as the team’s only prominent freshman on the defense.

Holy Innocents’ is an Atlanta private school that competes in Class 2A.

Brayden Bailey’s offer is the first that he has reported on his X (formerly Twitter) account. He visited Georgia and Georgia Tech games last fall.

Champ Bailey was an All-America player while at Georgia in the late 1990s and was best known for his time with another Colorado team, the Denver Broncos.

Bailey and Sanders, another Hall of Fame cornerback, were often compared because of their ability to play offense and defense. Bailey played wide receiver and corner at Georgia.

Brayden Bailey also is a wide receiver. He had one reception for 22 yards last season. Brayden wears jersey No. 24, as did his father in the NFL.