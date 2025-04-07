Breaking: Wall Street drops 20% below its record and markets reel worldwide as Trump digs in on his tariffs
Deion Sanders makes offer to freshman son of UGA great

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders looks on as players take part in the 40-yard dash during Colorado's NFL football pro day Friday, April 4, 2025, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

33 minutes ago

Brayden Bailey, the freshman son of Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback Champ Bailey, claimed his first major Division I scholarship offer last weekend during a visit to Colorado.

Colorado’s coach, Deion Sanders, and Champ Bailey were teammates in 2000 with the Washington Redskins.

Brayden Bailey played defensive back for Holy Innocents’ last season. He had 22 tackles and two interceptions as the team’s only prominent freshman on the defense.

Holy Innocents’ is an Atlanta private school that competes in Class 2A.

Brayden Bailey’s offer is the first that he has reported on his X (formerly Twitter) account. He visited Georgia and Georgia Tech games last fall.

Champ Bailey was an All-America player while at Georgia in the late 1990s and was best known for his time with another Colorado team, the Denver Broncos.

Bailey and Sanders, another Hall of Fame cornerback, were often compared because of their ability to play offense and defense. Bailey played wide receiver and corner at Georgia.

Brayden Bailey also is a wide receiver. He had one reception for 22 yards last season. Brayden wears jersey No. 24, as did his father in the NFL.

About the Author

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

