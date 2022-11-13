Dalton escapes Loganville in thin win

Dalton didn’t flinch, finally repelling Loganville 7-3 on November 12 in Georgia football.
The Red Devils took a 3-0 lead over the Catamounts heading to the intermission locker room.
Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters.
The Red Devils had the advantage to start the final quarter, but the Catamounts won the session and the game with a 7-0 performance.
