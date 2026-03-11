Georgia Bulldogs ‘I’m just grateful’: 4-star Lithonia OT goes from no offers to 21 this offseason Lithonia coach and staff put Kennedee Jackson’s film out, and the offers came pouring in. 4-star Lithonia High School OT Kennedee Jackson is now one of the top prospects in the nation for the Class of 2027. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)

Four-star Lithonia offensive tackle Kennedee Jackson was recently asked how many offers he had at this time last year. The 4-star prospect just shook his head. He formed a doughnut zero symbol with his hand.

What about before the start of his junior season? Jackson repeated the gesture. Christmas? Another zero. What about now? How has his 6-foot-6 frame and 291 pounds and some strong junior tape at McDonough High School affected that offer count? Jackson then cracks a big grin.

“21 offers,” he said.

That’s been aided by his great bend, feet and the overall athleticism he shows on tape. “I guess I could say I feel like I deserved it,” Jackson said. “But I’m just grateful, to be honest.” Those offers came quickly when Jackson moved to Lithonia. Coach Kevin Barnes and his staff got his film out. Recruiting coordinator and D-line coach Gator Browning worked the phone. “I think I got the Georgia State offer on my first day at this school,” Jackson said. Boston College and West Virginia soon followed. And it didn’t take long for the Georgia Bulldogs to join in.

“Man, it was one of the most exciting moments in my life,” Jackson said of the Georgia offer. “That was my dream school. It has always been my dream school. I was raised on Georgia, and then hearing about them wanting me? Crazy. It was just crazy.” Former Auburn great and former NFL veteran Willie Anderson now trains Jackson. He has a sterling reputation for training OLs across the country. “Willie says Kennedee can play on Sundays,” Browning said. “If he stays on the same path he is on, he will play on Sundays.” When Phil Rauscher hit the road his first day as the new O-line coach at UGA, he made sure to swing by Lithonia to see Jackson. Jackson is Rivals Industry Ranking’s No. 11 OT in the country. The 247Sports Composite slots him as the nation’s No. 133 overall recruit — a remarkable jump from having no offers a year ago.

Florida is recruiting him to play defense. That’s the only school that sees him on the defensive side, and he’s not sure which side of the ball he will play on at the next level. “I like tackling guys just as much as I like blocking them,” he said. And although he may have flexibility on position, Jackson is firm he is looking for “a stable culture” and strong development. “I think they develop O-linemen the best,” he said of the Bulldogs. “In my opinion. If you watch the NFL combine and the NFL draft, then you see a lot of Georgia.” There’s a local example for him in Lithonia. Broderick Jones was a 5-star OT in the Class of 2020. He won two national title rings in Athens and was taken in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft.

“People bring up Broderick with me all the time,” Jackson said. But then he also saw Monroe Freeling this month. “That was crazy,” Jackson said. “He was crazy. That was just crazy athleticism for his size.” Jackson went to one “Junior Day” in January, to Mississippi State, where 4-star Lithonia DT Tico Crittendon signed after the 2025 season. Jackson has set up official visits with Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech and North Carolina.