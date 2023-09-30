Covington Eastside dominates Loganville in convincing showing

Covington Eastside earned a convincing 56-14 win over Loganville in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Last season, Loganville and Covington Eastside faced off on Sept. 29, 2022 at Loganville High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Covington Eastside faced off against McDonough Ola and Loganville took on Winder-Barrow on Sept. 15 at Winder-Barrow High School.

