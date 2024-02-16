Columbus St. Anne-Pacelli dominates Columbus Brookstone

Columbus St. Anne-Pacelli handled Columbus Brookstone 52-28 in an impressive showing in Georgia girls basketball action on Feb. 15.
Columbus St. Anne-Pacelli opened with a 5-4 advantage over Columbus Brookstone through the first quarter.
The Vikings registered a 26-11 advantage at half over the Cougars.
Columbus St. Anne-Pacelli steamrolled to a 35-18 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Vikings got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 17-10 edge.
