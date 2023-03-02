X
Close Encounter: Marietta Wheeler nips Powder Springs McEachern

Sports
By Sports Bot
42 minutes ago

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Marietta Wheeler nabbed it to nudge past Powder Springs McEachern 79-71 in Georgia boys basketball on March 1.

Recently on Feb. 22, Powder Springs McEachern squared off with Snellville South Gwinnett in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

