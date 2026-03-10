Atlanta Braves Braves pitching prospect JR Ritchie continues to ‘stay at the work’ Right-hander throws 4 innings against the Blue Jays on Tuesday. Atlanta Braves pitcher JR Ritchie throws a live batting practice session during spring training workouts at CoolToday Park, in North Port, Fla., Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

DUNEDIN, Fla. — On the heels of the Braves losing yet another potential starting pitcher, prospect JR Ritchie took the ball Tuesday at TD Stadium against the Blue Jays. The likelihood of Ritchie pitching for the Braves at some point this season are high — he’s the organization’s No. 3 prospect according to MLB Pipeline and the No. 1 prospect according to FanGraphs. The likelihood of Ritchie being in the rotation by the end of this month may not as be as high, even with Joey Wentz going down with a torn ACL on Tuesday and two other pitchers already on the shelf.

The Braves may lean toward having a veteran arm on staff when camp breaks rather than throwing the young Ritchie into the fire. But the loss of Wentz somewhat increases Ritchie’s odds. RELATED Braves’ Joey Wentz out for season with injury “I’m really sorry to hear about (Wentz). He’s been a great guy to me,” Ritchie told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Tuesday. “I don’t know what to expect coming into my first camp, he’s one of the nicest guys, introduced himself the first day, always asks me how I’m doing, what I need. He’s been a really, really good friend to me these past couple weeks. “As far as my situation goes, I don’t think it really changes much. I’m just trying to keep hammering my process each day and keep my nose to the grindstone a little bit and stay at the work.” Ritchie was impressive again Tuesday during his third Grapefruit League outing of the spring. He was charged with two earned runs but only allowed a single hit.

The 22-year-old issued four walks — he tipped his hat to the Jays’ patient approach for that number more than his inabilities to locate the strike zone.

“That’s just a really good, patient hitting team. That’s why they’re good, it’s why they made a run last year (to an American League pennant),” Ritchie said. “And it’s the first time that I’ve faced a lineup with a bunch of big leaguers in it a couple times through. So that was really good. I felt like I battled well. RELATED Why prospect JR Ritchie should help the 2026 Braves “Didn’t have my breaking stuff as sharp as I wanted it to be. Change-up felt good, but again, they were just patient. Didn’t chase a whole lot. Credit to them because I gotta be able to adjust off that. I’ve gotta be able to recognize that early and be able to make adjustments.” Ritchie, a right-hander, got a 1-2-3 first inning on seven pitches, featuring three variants of his fastball — a four-seamer, sinker and cutter. In the second inning he began to roll out his other three offerings (yes, Ritchie features six pitches) and started the frame with a walk to Addison Barger. But Ritchie got a slow roller to second and three-pitch strikeout of Davis Schneider before Braves catcher Sandy León threw out Barger at third after one of Ritchie’s sweepers hit the dirt. Jays shortstop Josh Kasevich took a Ritchie curveball between the numbers to start the third. Ritchie countered by striking out Riley Tirotta on a change-up, got a pop up to deep right and then a grounder to first. Two more walks in the fourth finally caught up to Ritchie. Davis Schneider hit a first-pitch RBI single into left field and Nathan Lukes hit a second-pitch cutter into center for an RBI sacrifice fly. The biggest takeaway for the young righty was immediately apparent, he said.