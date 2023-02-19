Cleveland White County pockets slim win over Ellijay Gilmer

Cleveland White County edged Ellijay Gilmer 66-59 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in Georgia boys basketball on Feb. 18.
Cleveland White County drew first blood by forging a 13-12 margin over Ellijay Gilmer after the first quarter.
The Bobcats came from behind to grab the advantage 29-27 at halftime over the Warriors.
Cleveland White County broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 44-40 lead over Ellijay Gilmer.
The Warriors hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 22-19 advantage in the frame.
