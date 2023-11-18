Charlotte Providence Day claims tight victory against Rabun Gap

Charlotte Providence Day posted a narrow 34-27 win over Rabun Gap for a North Carolina high school football victory on Nov. 17.
The last time Charlotte Providence Day and Rabun Gap played in a 24-21 game on Oct. 21, 2022.
Recently on Nov. 3, Rabun Gap squared off with Raleigh Ravenscroft in a football game.
Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.