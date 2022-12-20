ajc logo
Charleston Philip Simmons nets nifty victory over Brunswick

Sports
By Sports Bot
40 minutes ago

Charleston Philip Simmons edged Brunswick 53-50 in a close encounter of the athletic kind for a Georgia girls basketball victory on December 19.

