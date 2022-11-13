Cartersville unloads on Athens Clarke Central

Cartersville stomped on Athens Clarke Central 43-10 for a Georgia high school football victory on November 12.
Cartersville opened with an 8-0 advantage over Athens Clarke Central through the first quarter.
The Hurricanes opened a narrow 22-10 gap over the Gladiators at the intermission.
Cartersville jumped to a 36-10 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
There was no room for doubt as the Hurricanes added to their advantage with a 7-0 margin in the closing period.
