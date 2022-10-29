Camilla Mitchell County exerts defensive dominance to doom Cuthbert Randolph Clay

Camilla Mitchell County’s defense kept Cuthbert Randolph Clay under wraps and off the scoreboard in a 28-0 decision on October 28 in Georgia football action.
The first quarter gave Camilla Mitchell County a 14-0 lead over Cuthbert Randolph Clay.
The Eagles registered a 21-0 advantage at intermission over the Red Devils.
Camilla Mitchell County charged to a 28-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.
