Buford Seckinger proves to be too much for Gainesville East Forsyth

Sports
By Sports Bot
14 minutes ago

Buford Seckinger pushed past Gainesville East Forsyth for a 19-9 win on March 1 in Georgia boys high school basketball.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

