Sports

Brunswick Glynn allows no points against Brunswick

May 18, 2013 McDonough - Mt. Paran Jake Palomaki (2) tags out Eagle's Landing Matthew Hammers (23) in the 6th inning during game one of a double header at Eagle's Landing Christian Academy in McDonough on Saturday, May 18, 2013. Eagle's Landing won the game one of a double header 5-1 over Mt. Paran. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

May 18, 2013 McDonough - Mt. Paran Jake Palomaki (2) tags out Eagle's Landing Matthew Hammers (23) in the 6th inning during game one of a double header at Eagle's Landing Christian Academy in McDonough on Saturday, May 18, 2013. Eagle's Landing won the game one of a double header 5-1 over Mt. Paran. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM
By Sports Bot
53 minutes ago

A suffocating defense helped Brunswick Glynn handle Brunswick 3-0 on April 8 in Georgia baseball.

Recently on April 1, Brunswick Glynn squared off with Guyton South Effingham in a baseball game.

Check out our complete boys baseball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Fulton DA’s office urges appeals court not to hear Fani Willis disqualification

Credit: Family Photo

No charges for driver in Gwinnett 4-year-old’s pedestrian death

Ex-Atlanta CFO pleads guilty in corruption case, faces 13 years

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Lawyers in UGA crash lawsuit spar over delays

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Lawyers in UGA crash lawsuit spar over delays

Credit: MARTA

MARTA envisions 1,600 apartments, offices and retail at one station
The Latest

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Marietta Dominion Christian barely beats Kennesaw Mountain
52m ago
Kennesaw North Cobb Christian allows no points against South Atlanta
52m ago
Hoschton Mill Creek defeats Lawrenceville Mountain View
52m ago
Featured

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Complete list of winners from the 2024 CMT Music Awards
The day the lights went down on the Masters
U.S. Soccer Federation headquarters will be named for Arthur Blank