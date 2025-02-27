Boys semifinal recap: North Cobb Christian gets historic win; No. 1 Putnam is out

North Cobb Christian – which had been 0-10 all-time in state quarterfinals – was among five boys basketball teams that advanced to the semifinals for the first time in their programs’ histories Wednesday night.
The others were Tattnall County, BEST Academy, McIntosh County Academy and Mount Paran Christian. Union County reached its first semifinal since 1972.
East Laurens also made news with its 68-66 victory over No. 1-ranked Putnam County in Class A Division I, and Class 6A super powers Grayson and Wheeler advanced to a downtown showdown this weekend.
North Cobb Christian, the third-ranked team in Class 3A-A private, defeated eighth-ranked St. Francis, a four-time former champion, 76-64. North Cobb Christian’s Brock Bass-Bonner scored 29 points, and Grant Robich and Xavier Butler scored 18 apiece.
North Cobb Christian will face Greenforest Christian, a 2024 Class A champion, in Saturday’s semifinals in Dahlonega.
Mount Paran, also in 3A-A private, beat Paideia 67-54 to reach its first semifinal and will play No. 1 Holy Innocents’ in Dahlonega.
North Cobb Christian and Mount Paran are about seven miles apart in northern Cobb County.
In Class 6A, the highest, No. 1 Grayson and No. 2 Wheeler won easily and will meet each other Saturday at Georgia State University.
In an all-Cobb County game, Pebblebrook beat Walton 77-70 in overtime, ending Walton’s bid for a first-ever semifinal. Pebblebrook will play No. 4 Newton at Georgia State.
Class 5A’s No. 1 team, Woodward Academy, got by Winder-Barrow 64-57, pulling away from a one-point lead after three quarters. Woodward’s Zac Foster had 16 points and 12 rebounds.
In Class 4A, No. 9 McDonough beat No. 5 Westminster 65-56. Westminster was bidding for its first semifinal since 1967. McDonough’s Zaiden Greene scored 23 points.
No. 1 Pace Academy and No. 2 North Oconee, on opposite sides of the Class 4A bracket, were winners. Same went for Class 3A with No. 1 Cedar Grove and No. 2 Sandy Creek.
In Class 2A, No. 7 Union County beat No. 2 KIPP Atlanta 66-59. The game marked Union’s first quarterfinal appearance in 24 years, and the semis will be the school’s first since final four since was a Class B school 53 years ago.
Union County will play first-time semifinalist Tattnall County in Americus on Friday. The No. 1 team in that class is Carver-Columbus.
B.E.S.T. Academy beat Fannin County 69-43 in Class A Division I and will face East Laurens on Saturday at Georgia College.
East Laurens, ranked No. 9, beat No. 1 Putnam 68-66. Putnam entered 27-2 with no losses against teams in the Division I playoff bracket.
In Class A Division II, McIntosh County Academy had been 0-6 in quarterfinals but broke through with a 60-32 victory over Mitchell County. MCA is ranked No. 2 behind region rival Savannah.
Boys quarterfinal scores:
Class 6A
Grayson 83, Cherokee 42
Wheeler 80, Norcross 50
Pebblebrook 77, Walton 70
Newton 68, Etowah 53
Class 5A
Woodward Academy 64, Winder-Barrow 57
Langston Hughes 69, Alexander 67
Lee County 72, Dutchtown 69
Tri-Cities 92, Habersham Central 74
Class 4A
Pace Academy 94, Union Grove 46
Tucker 86, Jonesboro 80
McDonough 65, Westminster 56
North Oconee 64, Mays 59
Class 3A
Sandy Creek 53, Cross Creek 52
Windsor Forest 78, Dougherty 66
Cedar Grove 56, Baldwin 49
Monroe 73, Jefferson 43
Class 2A
Carver-Columbus 76, Spencer 45
Butler 66, Franklin County 44
Union County 66, KIPP Atlanta 59
Tattnall County 45, Laney 43
Class A Division I
Southwest 65, Temple 52
Toombs County 46, Vidalia 43
East Laurens 68, Putnam County 66
B.E.S.T. Academy 69, Fannin County 43
Class A Division II
Warren County 46, Hawkinsville 37
Savannah 69, Early County 42
McIntosh County Academy 60, Mitchell County 32
Greene County 56, Bryan County 49
Class 3A-A Division I
North Cobb Christian 76, St. Francis 64
Greenforest Christian 71, Greater Atlanta Christian 51
Holy Innocents' 94, Hebron Christian 38
Mount Paran Christian 67, Paideia 54
Boys semifinal schedule:
Friday
Class A Division II - Georgia College
Class 2A - Georgia Southwestern
Class 3A - Fort Valley State
Class 5A - Georgia State
Class 3A-A private - University of North Georgia
Saturday
Class A Division I - Georgia College
Class 4A - Fort Valley State
Class 6A - Georgia State University
