Boys Basketball Roundup – January 15, 2024

Aiken Silver Bluff posted a narrow 56-53 win over Hephzibah on Jan. 15 in Georgia boys high school basketball action.

Recently on Jan. 5, Hephzibah squared off with Conyers Salem in a basketball game.

Athens Cedar Shoals claims tight victory against Gainesville East Hall

Athens Cedar Shoals topped Gainesville East Hall 72-66 in a tough tilt in Georgia boys basketball on Jan. 15.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Gainesville East Hall faced off against Danielsville Madison County and Athens Cedar Shoals took on Danielsville Madison County on Jan. 10 at Athens Cedar Shoals High School.

Atlanta Pace dominates Hiram

Atlanta Pace controlled the action to earn an impressive 70-48 win against Hiram on Jan. 15 in Georgia boys high school basketball.

Bloomingdale New Hampstead squeezes past Evans Lakeside

Bloomingdale New Hampstead finally found a way to top Evans Lakeside 72-68 in Georgia boys basketball action on Jan. 15.

In recent action on Jan. 10, Bloomingdale New Hampstead faced off against Jesup Wayne County.

Dacula Hebron Christian crushes Stockbridge

Dacula Hebron Christian scored early and often to roll over Stockbridge 82-36 in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Jan. 15.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Stockbridge faced off against Hampton and Dacula Hebron Christian took on Watkinsville Oconee County on Jan. 9 at Watkinsville Oconee County High School.

Gainesville East Forsyth sprints past Lawrenceville Mountain View

Gainesville East Forsyth pushed past Lawrenceville Mountain View for a 57-38 win in Georgia boys basketball action on Jan. 15.

In recent action on Jan. 9, Lawrenceville Mountain View faced off against Dacula and Gainesville East Forsyth took on Gainesville North Hall on Jan. 9 at Gainesville East Forsyth.

Hampton Dutchtown slips past Covington Eastside

Hampton Dutchtown topped Covington Eastside 44-38 in a tough tilt during this Georgia boys high school basketball game on Jan. 15.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Covington Eastside faced off against Flowery Branch and Hampton Dutchtown took on Gray Jones County on Jan. 5 at Hampton Dutchtown High School.

Hoschton Mill Creek thwarts Cumming South Forsyth’s quest

Hoschton Mill Creek knocked off Cumming South Forsyth 59-41 on Jan. 15 in Georgia boys high school basketball.

In recent action on Jan. 9, Cumming South Forsyth faced off against Suwanee Lambert.

McDonough Ola barely beats Hampton

McDonough Ola topped Hampton 63-59 in a tough tilt for a Georgia boys basketball victory at Hampton High on Jan. 15.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Hampton faced off against Stockbridge.

Milledgeville Baldwin slips past North Augusta

Milledgeville Baldwin finally found a way to top North Augusta 76-67 in a South Carolina boys basketball matchup on Jan. 15.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Milledgeville Baldwin faced off against Sandersville Washington County.

Savannah Johnson tops Hartwell Hart County

Savannah Johnson grabbed a 63-52 victory at the expense of Hartwell Hart County in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Jan. 15.

Recently on Jan. 10, Hartwell Hart County squared off with Monroe Area in a basketball game.

Suwanee Lambert rides to cruise-control win over Duluth

Suwanee Lambert rolled past Duluth for a comfortable 79-36 victory in Georgia boys basketball action on Jan. 15.

Recently on Jan. 9, Suwanee Lambert squared off with Cumming South Forsyth in a basketball game.

Tucker earns narrow win over Peachtree City Mcintosh

Tucker posted a narrow 50-42 win over Peachtree City Mcintosh in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Jan. 15.

In recent action on Jan. 3, Peachtree City Mcintosh faced off against Sharpsburg East Coweta.

Tyrone Sandy Creek dominates Oakton Flint Hill

Tyrone Sandy Creek rolled past Oakton Flint Hill for a comfortable 71-48 victory in Georgia boys basketball on Jan. 15.

