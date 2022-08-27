Boxed in: Mableton Whitefield’s defense bottles Locust Grove Strong Rock Christian’s attack

An electrician would’ve been needed to get Locust Grove Strong Rock Christian on the scoreboard because Mableton Whitefield wouldn’t allow it in a 35-0 shutout in a Georgia high school football matchup on August 26.
Mableton Whitefield opened with a 21-0 advantage over Locust Grove Strong Rock Christian through the first quarter.
The Wolfpack registered a 35-0 advantage at halftime over the Patriots.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren third and fourth quarters.
