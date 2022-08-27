ajc logo
X

Boxed in: Mableton Whitefield’s defense bottles Locust Grove Strong Rock Christian’s attack

ajc.com

Sports
By Sports Bot
29 minutes ago

An electrician would’ve been needed to get Locust Grove Strong Rock Christian on the scoreboard because Mableton Whitefield wouldn’t allow it in a 35-0 shutout in a Georgia high school football matchup on August 26.

Mableton Whitefield opened with a 21-0 advantage over Locust Grove Strong Rock Christian through the first quarter.

The Wolfpack registered a 35-0 advantage at halftime over the Patriots.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren third and fourth quarters.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

Editors' Picks
Here’s how Georgia Tech’s football season will play out5h ago
Mercedes-Benz Stadium reaches 5th anniversary with big plans for future
12h ago
Having won it all, Georgia football is poised to win lots more
6h ago
Season preview: What has to go right for Georgia Tech this season
12h ago
Season preview: What has to go right for Georgia Tech this season
12h ago
Falcons re-sign tight end Tucker Fisk, release offensive lineman
5h ago
The Latest
Gooseggs: Chamblee Charter hands Decatur Towers a shutout
28m ago
Big start becomes big finish as Kennesaw Mountain bowls over Smyrna Campbell
29m ago
Tallapoosa Haralson County earns stressful win over Bremen
29m ago
Featured
South Gwinnett's Devin Thomas (7) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half at Meadowcreek High School in Norcross on Friday, August 26, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Week 2 high school football scoreboard
1h ago
What do you want Georgia political candidates to talk about?
14h ago
Georgia school tests reflective coating on playground to cool its part of the planet
16h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top