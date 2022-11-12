Bowdon blitzes Augusta Aquinas in dominating victory

Bowdon played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Augusta Aquinas during a 42-14 beating on November 11 in Georgia football action.
Bowdon drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Augusta Aquinas after the first quarter.
The Red Devils registered a 21-7 advantage at intermission over the Irish.
Bowdon jumped to a 28-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Red Devils hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 14-7 advantage in the frame.
