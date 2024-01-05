Bluffton Cross Schools routs Bloomingdale Coastal HomeSchool

Bluffton Cross Schools’ powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Bloomingdale Coastal HomeSchool 77-20 in a Georgia girls basketball matchup on Jan. 4.
Bluffton Cross Schools opened with a 13-6 advantage over Bloomingdale Coastal HomeSchool through the first quarter.
The gap narrowed in the second quarter when the Hurricanes made it 17-14.
Bluffton Cross Schools breathed fire to a 45-20 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Stingrays got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 32-0 edge.
