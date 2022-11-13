BreakingNews
Democrats clinch control of Senate, lowering stakes of Georgia runoff
Blowout: Buford delivers statement win over Suwanee Peachtree Ridge

Sports
By Sports Bot
1 hour ago

The force was strong for Buford as it pierced Suwanee Peachtree Ridge during Saturday’s 63-6 thumping in Georgia high school football on November 12.

In recent action on November 4, Buford faced off against Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett and Suwanee Peachtree Ridge took on Duluth on November 4 at Duluth High School. For a full recap, click here.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology.

