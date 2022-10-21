Blowout: Bloomingdale New Hampstead delivers statement win over Savannah Islands

Bloomingdale New Hampstead scored early and often to roll over Savannah Islands 48-7 in a Georgia high school football matchup on October 20.
The Phoenix registered a 21-7 advantage at halftime over the Sharks.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first and third quarters.
Conditioning showed as the Phoenix outscored the Sharks 27-0 in the fourth quarter.
In recent action on October 7, Savannah Islands faced off against Jesup Wayne County and Bloomingdale New Hampstead took on Brooklet Southeast Bulloch on October 7 at Bloomingdale New Hampstead High School.
