Back-to-back: Atlanta International boys take Private title

Atlanta International (14-6) and Whitefield Academy (17-7) are in the same league, so the teams are familiar with each other. Atlanta International won their regular season meeting on April 8 and Warde expected a similar game.

The first half went back and forth, with each team holding the momentum for brief spurts, but neither side threatened until the last minute.

With 58 seconds left in the half, the ball was crossed to Santiago Mendez in front of the net. It bounced to all-state midfielder Val Kristensen, who put it in the left side of the net for a 1-0 lead.

“I think the keeper tried to clear it over on the left side and I was sort of just lurking around, so lucky to tap it in,” said Kristensen, a native of Denmark who speaks three languages. “It felt amazing. I knew it was going to be tough to score against Whitefield. They’re really good defensively. So definitely one of the bigger goals of my career.”

Credit: Stan Awtrey Credit: Stan Awtrey

“It came at a good time and I felt like it came out of nowhere,” Warde said. “That helped us adjust our plans heading into the second half.”

Whitefield Academy had its chances in the second half, but Atlanta International keeper Luca Jacobson managed to smother them all.

This has been a different type of season for the Eagles. Warde said this year’s team lost more games than is accustomed. Last year’s championship team went 19-1-1.

“We dropped six and our early scrimmage doesn’t count toward our record but that would have been a seventh,” Warde said. “So my message to the guys this year was like, ‘Hey, we don’t lose. We learn. I think those close losses really helped us get battle tested for moments like these and it really paid dividends.”

Kristensen said, “We started pretty rough. We had a great season, but we played some tougher opponents this year and had one of the lower records we’ve ever had, but in the end, we came through. We always have grit. Love this team.”