Back-to-back: Atlanta International boys take Private title

The Atlanta International School has developed a heady academic reputation for having one of the nation’s top international baccalaureate programs. They also play a pretty good brand of soccer.
The Eagles made their fifth straight appearance in a state championship game on Wednesday and defeated Whitefield Academy 1-0 in the Class 1-3A Private finale at Duluth High School to win their second straight state championship.
“We’re one of the best I.B. schools in the world,” Atlanta International coach Jonn Warde said. “But soccer is the next big thing. Soccer is one of those international games and it sets us up nicely. This is our fifth straight finals, so to be able to get three out of the five is nice.”
Atlanta International (14-6) and Whitefield Academy (17-7) are in the same league, so the teams are familiar with each other. Atlanta International won their regular season meeting on April 8 and Warde expected a similar game.
The first half went back and forth, with each team holding the momentum for brief spurts, but neither side threatened until the last minute.
With 58 seconds left in the half, the ball was crossed to Santiago Mendez in front of the net. It bounced to all-state midfielder Val Kristensen, who put it in the left side of the net for a 1-0 lead.
“I think the keeper tried to clear it over on the left side and I was sort of just lurking around, so lucky to tap it in,” said Kristensen, a native of Denmark who speaks three languages. “It felt amazing. I knew it was going to be tough to score against Whitefield. They’re really good defensively. So definitely one of the bigger goals of my career.”
Credit: Stan Awtrey
Credit: Stan Awtrey
“It came at a good time and I felt like it came out of nowhere,” Warde said. “That helped us adjust our plans heading into the second half.”
Whitefield Academy had its chances in the second half, but Atlanta International keeper Luca Jacobson managed to smother them all.
This has been a different type of season for the Eagles. Warde said this year’s team lost more games than is accustomed. Last year’s championship team went 19-1-1.
“We dropped six and our early scrimmage doesn’t count toward our record but that would have been a seventh,” Warde said. “So my message to the guys this year was like, ‘Hey, we don’t lose. We learn. I think those close losses really helped us get battle tested for moments like these and it really paid dividends.”
Kristensen said, “We started pretty rough. We had a great season, but we played some tougher opponents this year and had one of the lower records we’ve ever had, but in the end, we came through. We always have grit. Love this team.”
About the Author
Keep Reading
Lovett girls among seven defending soccer champions in state finals
Seven high school soccer teams that will try to defend their state titles this week
Featured
Credit: John Spink
Failed health inspections sent the Atlanta airport scrambling to fix problems
The Atlanta airport uses a “Quality Assurance Audit” to find potential food safety and customer service issues, but the bump in failures in 2023 and 2024 raises questions.
Trump legislation awaits decision from Kemp as Georgia veto deadline nears
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has a May 14 deadline to sign or veto bills that passed in the 2025 legislative session. Anything he ignores will become law.
Justices struggle with ‘awkward’ Georgia law in hair relaxer cases
Georgia Supreme Court justices grappled Tuesday with an “awkward” state law that could significantly limit hundreds of cases alleging harm from hair relaxer products.