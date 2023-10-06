Atlanta Druid Hills shuts out Atlanta Midtown

A suffocating defense helped Atlanta Druid Hills handle Atlanta Midtown 27-0 during this Georgia football game on Oct. 5.

Atlanta Druid Hills enjoyed a massive margin over Atlanta Midtown with a 27-0 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the first, second and fourth quarters.

Last season, Atlanta Midtown and Atlanta Druid Hills faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Atlanta Midtown High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Atlanta Druid Hills faced off against Dalton Southeast Whitfield County.

