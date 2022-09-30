Atlanta Druid Hills prevails over Gainesville Riverside Military

Impressive was a ready adjective for Atlanta Druid Hills’ 39-6 throttling of Gainesville Riverside Military in a Georgia high school football matchup on September 29.
The Red Devils’ offense darted in front for a 20-6 lead over the Eagles at halftime.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.
Conditioning showed as the Red Devils outscored the Eagles 19-0 in the final quarter.
