Alpharetta St. Francis has something to talk about, outlasts Annandale in overtime

Excitement ruled the day as overtime was needed before Alpharetta St. Francis bumped Annandale for a 67-63 vcitory in a Virginia boys basketball matchup on December 29.
The start wasn’t the problem for Annandale, as it began with a 22-8 edge over Alpharetta St. Francis through the end of the first quarter.
The Atoms took a 32-20 lead over the Knights heading to the half locker room.
Annandale enjoyed a 47-34 lead over Alpharetta St. Francis to start the fourth quarter.
Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Knights and the Atoms locked in a 54-54 stalemate.
Alpharetta St. Francis got the better of the first overtime-period scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-9 edge.
