Alpharetta St. Francis has something to talk about, outlasts Annandale in overtime

Sports
By Sports Bot
57 minutes ago

Excitement ruled the day as overtime was needed before Alpharetta St. Francis bumped Annandale for a 67-63 vcitory in a Virginia boys basketball matchup on December 29.

The start wasn’t the problem for Annandale, as it began with a 22-8 edge over Alpharetta St. Francis through the end of the first quarter.

The Atoms took a 32-20 lead over the Knights heading to the half locker room.

Annandale enjoyed a 47-34 lead over Alpharetta St. Francis to start the fourth quarter.

Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Knights and the Atoms locked in a 54-54 stalemate.

Alpharetta St. Francis got the better of the first overtime-period scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-9 edge.

