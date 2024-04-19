Sports

Alpharetta St. Francis bests Hiram

Brookwood centerfielder Cedric Mullins makes a over-the-shoulder catch on a dead run for the out on a deep fly ball by Grayson's Jeril Dawson during 1st inning action in game two of a double header at Brookwood High School in Snellville on Monday, May 21, 2012.

Brookwood centerfielder Cedric Mullins makes a over-the-shoulder catch on a dead run for the out on a deep fly ball by Grayson's Jeril Dawson during 1st inning action in game two of a double header at Brookwood High School in Snellville on Monday, May 21, 2012.
By Sports Bot
1 hour ago

Alpharetta St. Francis controlled the action to earn an impressive 10-4 win against Hiram on April 18 in Georgia baseball.

In recent action on April 5, Hiram faced off against Marietta Osborne.

Check out our complete boys baseball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

Cobb schools pulls 4 more books from libraries for ‘vulgar’ content2h ago

Credit: TNS

Kemp signs $500 million individual, corporate Georgia income tax cuts

Credit: AP

Iran fires air defense batteries in provinces as explosions heard near Isfahan
24m ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Man dies in shootout after fleeing officers in Gwinnett, police say
1h ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Man dies in shootout after fleeing officers in Gwinnett, police say
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

OPINION
CUNNINGHAM: Time for Hawks to end Trae Young and Dejounte Murray experiment
The Latest

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Woodstock allows no points against Rome
1h ago
Savannah Benedictine Military allows no points against Bloomingdale New Hampstead
1h ago
Ocilla Irwin County tops Pelham
1h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Fans at Allman Brothers museum mourn Dickey Betts’ death
Robotaxi company Waymo tests self-driving car technology in Atlanta
Amid widespread delays, Atlanta’s post office customers say trust eroding