Alpharetta Denmark can’t hang with Suwanee Lambert

Suwanee Lambert called “game” in the waning moments of a 55-45 defeat of Alpharetta Denmark during this Georgia girls high school basketball game.
The first quarter gave Suwanee Lambert a 10-8 lead over Alpharetta Denmark.
The Longhorns’ shooting jumped in front for a 23-20 lead over the Danes at the half.
Alpharetta Denmark came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over Suwanee Lambert 38-35.
It took a 20-7 rally, but the Longhorns were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the final quarter.
