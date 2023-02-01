Alma Bacon County takes down McRae Telfair County

Alma Bacon County’s competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing McRae Telfair County 53-23 in a Georgia girls basketball matchup.
Credit: Photo courtesy Bailey Stockton
