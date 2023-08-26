Albany Westover earns solid win over Americus Sumter high school South 30-18

Albany Westover handed Americus Sumter high school South a tough 30-18 loss on Aug. 25 in Georgia football action.

Both teams were shutout in the first and second quarters.

The scoreboard showed Americus Sumter high school South with an 18-12 lead over Albany Westover heading into the third quarter.

The Panthers’ heartbreak could be traced to a disappointing final quarter, when they were outscored 18-0 by the Patriots.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.