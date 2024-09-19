4 Questions with Valdosta quarterback Todd Robinson

Today’s interviewee is Valdosta quarterback Todd Robinson, who was 20-for-27 passing for 220 yards in last week’s 27-14 victory over South Gwinnett. Although Robinson is a standout quarterback in high school and an elite runner who rushed for more than 1,000 yards last season, he committed to play at Georgia as a defensive back over offers from a plethora of other Division I schools. Robinson’s versatility has helped lead Valdosta to a 5-0 record. Valdosta has a bye this week.

1, What did you work on throughout the offseason to improve your passing game? “Coach Fel [head coach Shelton Felton] made an emphasis in the offseason to be able to throw more downfield so we can beat teams throwing and running. I just spent more time running routes with my receivers, throwing the ball to them and listening to my offensive coordinator/QB coach. He gave me tips on throwing the ball, so that really helped me improve. I feel like last year teams really looked at me like, ‘Oh, he can run the ball.’ But this year I feel like they don’t know what I’m going to do, where I’m going to throw the ball. I’m still working on getting timing down and getting extra work in with the [wide receivers].”

2. What is the story behind playing quarterback in high school but committing to play defensive back at Georgia? “I always grew up playing defense and offense, but when I got to high school, we needed a quarterback. Coach Fel saw me as a potential quarterback, so he moved me to quarterback. And then for me, I just love the defensive side of the ball. I feel like I’ve got that physical [aspect] and I can just play coverage so I feel like I can play DB. I feel like I’m athletic enough to do both, but at the same time, it’s still a transition. I’ve been doing a lot of QB, so sometimes I have to get extra work at practice to work on my DB drills. If I was on the defensive side of the ball, I can kind of read the offense. I read the alignment of wide receivers and kind of know what the QB reads and what he’s looking at in certain plays. So [playing quarterback] improves my IQ on defense.”