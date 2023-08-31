What to watch: Week 3

For previews of the Athens Academy-Prince Avenue and Troup-Callaway games, see GHSF Daily’s top games of Week 3.

Wayne County Yellow Jackets at Appling County Pirates

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jimmy Swain Stadium, Baxley

Records, rankings: Wayne County is 2-0 and No. 6 in 4A, Appling County is 1-1 and No. 7 in 2A.

Last meeting: Wayne County won 7-0 in 2022.

Watch the game: NFHS Network

Maxwell’s projection: Appling County by 7

Notes: A more experienced Pirates team will look to avenge last year’s shutout, which coach Jordan Mullis attributed to early-season setbacks that left them ill-prepared for the Yellow Jackets, including the cancellation of their opener against Ware County. Heading into Friday, the Pirates have two games under their belt, a 20-17 loss to Ware County and a 54-13 win over Aiken (S.C.). These teams have played every year since 2006, and the rivalry dates to 1952. The Pirates’ senior class is 2-1 against the Jackets. Fans of 2A will be familiar with the Jackets’ coach, Jaybo Shaw, from when he coached Rabun County to three 8-2A titles and a 35-5 record with Gunner Stockton at quarterback from 2019-21. Shaw is 12-3 so far at Wayne County after going 10-3 last year with a quarterfinals finish. In just his fifth season, Shaw is 47-8 with three quarterfinals finishes and a semifinals finish. The Jackets are led by running back Matthew Fuller, a senior 3-star committed to South Carolina.

North Cobb Christian Eagles at Wesleyan Wolves

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Henderson Stadium, Norcross

Records, rankings: North Cobb Christian is 2-0 and No. 9 in 2A, Wesleyan is 0-2 and unranked in 3A.

Last meeting: North Cobb Christian won 19-15 in 2022.

Watch the game: NFHS Network

Maxwell’s projection: North Cobb Christian by 3

Notes: Aside from last year, the only other time these teams met was 2020, and that game was also close, with Wesleyan winning 20-17. Then, both schools were in 1A Private, with Wesleyan ranked No. 5 and the Warriors No. 9. Neither team was ranked last year. The Eagles will look to take charge of the series Friday, and possibly have caught the Wolves in a sharp downward trend. They went 4-7 last year for their first losing season since 2013, and they’re 0-2 for the first time since 2018. They’ve dropped their first two games by identical scores, 23-21, to Mount Vernon in Week 1 and Decatur last week. Wolves tight end Jamie Tremble is a senior 3-star tight end committed to Syracuse. The Eagles are led by freshman quarterback Teddy Jarrard, who is 25 of 35 for 504 yards and seven touchdowns to two interceptions. Sophomore Coker Ormsby is the leading receiver with 204 yards and three touchdowns on eight catches. They played their way into the rankings with a 42-21 win over Christian Heritage in the opener, and a 34-0 shutout of Ridgeland last week.

Cook Hornets at Brooks County Trojans

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Veterans Stadium, Quitman

Records, rankings: Cook is 1-1 and No. 8 in 2A, Brooks County is 0-2 and No. 6 in A Division I.

Last meeting: Cook won 32-28 in 2022.

Watch the game: NFHS Network

Maxwell’s projection: Brooks County by 3

Notes: The Hornets’ win over Brooks County last year, in coach Bryan Slack’s first with the team, was their first in the series since 2010, ending a 7-0 Trojans 7-0. The Hornets are trying to beat Brooks County in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2006-2007. The two were region rivals from 1992-2013, with Brooks County going 11-7. Cook beat Pelham 28-0 in its opener and lost 37-20 to 7A’s Valdosta last week. The Trojans will be making their home debut after losing to 3A’s No. 4 Thomasville 42-20 in the opener, and 14-0 to 4A’s No. 6 Wayne County last week. They’re 0-2 for the first time since 2015, but because of their strength of schedule they actually moved up a spot in the rankings from last week. Currently, seven of the Trojans’ 10 regular season opponents are ranked.

Sources: Georgia High School Football Historians Association, MaxPreps, GHSF Daily