Week 9 softball rankings

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
16 minutes ago
X

Buford tops Class 7A with East Coweta, North Paulding, North Cobb and North Gwinnett in the top 5. Lambert, Grayson, Lowndes, Harrison and Brookwood fill the top 10.

In Class 6A, Pope is at the top and leading Lassiter, Houston County, East Paulding and Newnan in the top 5. Northside-Columbus leads Class 5A with Ola, Kell, Villa Rica and Coffee rounding the top 5. Heritage-Catoosa leads Class 4A ahead of Central, West Laurens, North Oconee and Perry in the top 5. In Class 3A, Gordon Lee is the team to beat ahead of Wesleyan, LaFayette, Franklin County and Bremen.

Jeff Davis leads Class 2A with Cook, Mount Paran, ACE Charter and Rockmart filling the top 5. Prince Avenue Christian is at the top of Class A Division I and leading Bacon County, Elbert County, Mount Vernon and Heard County in the top 5. In Class A Division II, Lanier County leads Schley County, Bowdon, Glascock and Taylor County.

Class 7A

1. Buford

2. East Coweta

3. North Paulding

4. North Cobb

5. North Gwinnett

6. Lambert

7. Grayson

8. Lowndes

9. Harrison

10. Brookwood

Class 6A

1. Pope

2. Lassiter

3. Houston County

4. East Paulding

5. Newnan

6. South Effingham

7. Apalachee

8. Grovetown

9. River Ridge

10. Effingham County

Class 5A

1. Northside-Columbus

2. Ola

3. Kell

4. Villa Rica

5. Coffee

6. Eastside

7. Harris County

8. Jefferson

9. Chamblee

10. Woodland

Class 4A

1. Heritage-Catoosa

2. Central

3. West Laurens

4. North Oconee

5. Perry

6. Sonoraville

7. East Forsyth

8. North Hall

9. Wayne County

10. Westminster

Class 3A

1. Gordon Lee

2. Wesleyan

3. LaFayette

4. Franklin County

5. Bremen

6. Jackson

7. Morgan County

8. Hebron Christian

9. Harlem

10. White County

Class 2A

1. Jeff Davis

2. Cook

3. Mount Paran

4. ACE Charter

5. Rockmart

6. Vidalia

7. Appling County

8. North Cobb Christian

9. Toombs County

10. Banks County

Class A Division I

1. Prince Avenue Christian

2. Bacon County

3. Elbert County

4. Mount Vernon

5. Heard County

6. Dade County

7. Social Circle

8. Bleckley County

9. East Laurens

10. Mount Pisgah

Class A Division II

1. Lanier County

2. Schley County

3. Bowdon

4. Glascock County

5. Taylor County

6. Wilcox County

7. Washington-Wilkes

8. Seminole County

9. Emannuel County Institute

10. Baconton Charter

About the Author

Score Atlanta
Editors' Picks

Credit: Ryan Aaron

Fall Dining Guide 2023: Welcome to the best of comfort food in metro Atlanta6h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Atlantans celebrate Krispy Kreme’s long-awaited return to Midtown
53m ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Atlanta police chief fires officer after deacon dies during arrest
52m ago

Credit: cus

Weight of interest rates dragging down metro Atlanta housing market
4h ago

Credit: cus

Weight of interest rates dragging down metro Atlanta housing market
4h ago

14-year-old arrested, charged with murder in Lithonia shooting that killed teen
3h ago
The Latest

Top performances of Week 8: GIAA quarterback breaks state passing record
7h ago
4 Questions: Brookwood School coach Shane Boggs discusses record-breaking night
7h ago
List: Region rankings, according to Maxwell Ratings
8h ago
Featured

Credit: Rich Schultz

Going to Philly? Take our advice on what to do and see
2h ago
Savor the colors of fall at these Georgia parks
2h ago
‘We have work to do’: Atlanta’s interim superintendent talks to the AJC
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top