Week 9 softball rankings

Buford tops Class 7A with East Coweta, North Paulding, North Cobb and North Gwinnett in the top 5. Lambert, Grayson, Lowndes, Harrison and Brookwood fill the top 10.

In Class 6A, Pope is at the top and leading Lassiter, Houston County, East Paulding and Newnan in the top 5. Northside-Columbus leads Class 5A with Ola, Kell, Villa Rica and Coffee rounding the top 5. Heritage-Catoosa leads Class 4A ahead of Central, West Laurens, North Oconee and Perry in the top 5. In Class 3A, Gordon Lee is the team to beat ahead of Wesleyan, LaFayette, Franklin County and Bremen.

Jeff Davis leads Class 2A with Cook, Mount Paran, ACE Charter and Rockmart filling the top 5. Prince Avenue Christian is at the top of Class A Division I and leading Bacon County, Elbert County, Mount Vernon and Heard County in the top 5. In Class A Division II, Lanier County leads Schley County, Bowdon, Glascock and Taylor County.

