Week 9 Girls Soccer Rankings

Buford remains atop Class 7A after a 0-0 tie with Class 5A No. 1 Jefferson Monday and leads a top 5 of Harrison, North Gwinnett, West Forsyth and Brookwood.

Marist is ranked atop Class 6A ahead of Roswell, Pope, North Atlanta and Lassiter. In Class 5A, Jefferson is No. 1 and leading Midtown, Cambridge, GAC and Northgate. In Class 4A, Lovett is at the top and leads Starr’s Mill, Westminster, Cherokee Bluff and Holy Innocents’.

Oconee County is ranked at the top of Class 3A with Wesleyan, Savannah Country Day, Dawson County and Lumpkin County chasing. Model leads Fitzgerald, Fellowship Christian, Mount Paran and Savannah Arts in the Class 2A top 5. In Class A Division I, Social Circle leads the way ahead of Paideia, Whitefield Academy, East Laurens and Mount Vernon.