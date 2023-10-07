Tucker 40, Chamblee 14

Tucker had too much Jordan McCoy for Chamblee to handle on Friday.

McCoy, the Tigers’ prolific senior running back, carried 27 times for 219 yards and three touchdowns to lead his team to a 40-14 win over Chamblee at Adams Stadium. McCoy now has rushed for 1,280 yard and 18 touchdowns this season.

He’s an awesome running back and we’re fortunate to have him,” Tucker coach Lonnie Jones said. “I’d rather have him on my team than play against him.”

Tucker (4-3, 2-0 Region 4-5A) also got a nice effort from quarterback Jamar Graham. The sturdy 6-foot-5 quarterback completed 11 of 16 passes for 94 yards and two touchdowns and also ran for a score.

Chamblee (3-4, 1-1) was led by quarterback Ashton Bolston, who completed 13 of 20 passes for 98 yards and was intercepted once. He rushed 12 times for 23 yards and two touchdowns.

McCoy began his barrage in the first half, when he rushed 19 times for 169 and three touchdowns. Eighty of those yards came on one run at the end of the second quarter when he took a handoff, went around the left side of the line, hit the corner and was off to the races.

“That was huge,” Jones said. “It was one of those things where they had kind of bottled us up, bottled us up and they had a pretty good defensive scheme and had everybody in the box to stop the run. Coach made a suggestion that run something to the outside and we did. It put things back toward us. It’s one of those games where you’ve got to have big plays and he makes them for you.”

McCoy scored on an 8-yard run to get the Tigers on the board with 6:08 left, completing an 11-play drive. He punched it in from 1 yard out to give Tucker a 12-0 lead.

Chamblee got its offense going early in the second quarter and scored on a 65-yard drive, with quarterback Ashton Bolston powering in from the 1 to trim the lead to 12-7 with 8:42 remaining.

The score remained that way until McCoy’s gut-punch touchdown run at the end of the half.

Chamblee made some noise by driving for a score to open the third quarter. Bolston ran it in from the 4 and cut the lead to 19-14. But Tucker answered by driving 65 yards, with McCoy picking up a crucial first down on fourth-and-14 to keep the drive alive. Graham threw to Rashad Mekell-Martin for a 17-yard touchdown go give the Tigers a 26-14 lead.

The Tucker defense came up with the big play that sealed Chamblee’s fate. Bolston, under heavy pressure, was intercepted by Damion Davis Jr., which set up a 56-yard drive that Graham completed with a 5-yard run.

“We’ve been pretty good on defense,” Jones said. “I know people will talk about how many points we’ve given up, but we’ve been playing a lot of young kids. We’ve played five freshman on defense. Hopefully we the bye week we’ll get some guys back and try to finish strong and win the region.”