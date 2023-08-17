Parkview 43, Kell 24

Panthers spoil Kell-Hunter Classic host’s opener with convincing win

Credit: AJC Sports

26 minutes ago
The Parkview Panthers jumped ahead big against the host Kell Longhorns in the first half, withstood a Longhorns rally in the second half and opened the season with a 43-24 win in coach Joe Sturdivant’s debut on Wednesday.

The game was the second in the season-opening Corky Kell-Dave Hunter Classic, which runs through Saturday.

“I thought it was a pretty good win,” said Sturdivant, a Parkview alum. “We let them come back a little bit, but I saw a lot of great things, including our (second unit) really show our depth. We have some kids who can step up and make plays when we really need them to happen. It’s awesome to be back as a Panther and get win No. 1.”

The Panthers (1-0), ranked No. 7 in Class 7A, led 36-7 at halftime by scoring in all phases of the game. Quarterback Jaiden Jenkins threw a pair touchdown passes, and Khyair Spain and Brian Stokes each scored on short touchdown runs. The defense chipped in a safety, and Antonio White scored on a 69-yard kickoff return.

The Longhorns (0-1), No. 8 in 5A, opened the second half on a 17-0 run to pull within 36-24, and had the ball late in the fourth quarter with a chance to pull within single digits. However, with 4:54 remaining Parkview’s Zelus Hicks strip-sacked Kell quarterback Bryce Clavon, and defensive end Ira Singleton scooped the loose ball off a bounce and ran it 37 yards for a touchdown to bring the score to its final margin.

“Scoop and score is a drill we do every single day,” Sturdivant said. “Ball bounces, take a knee to the ball, scoop it up and score. That was awesome to see a drill that we do all the time work out like that.”

Jenkins finished 8-of-17 passing for 181 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Carson Wilson led the Panthers in receiving with 89 yards and a touchdown on three catches, and AJC Super 11 selection Mike Matthews had three catches for 70 yards. Rouse (8 rushes for 85 yards) and Spain (12-51) each had a pair of touchdowns.

Clavin led the Longhorns, completing 9 of his 12 passes for 151 yards, a touchdown and an interception, and 96 yards and a score on 14 carries. Kyle Vaka led all receivers with 92 yards and a touchdown on three catches.

Next week, Parkview hosts Shiloh and Kell travels to Allatoona.

Parkview 13 23 0 7 - 43

Kell 7 0 9 8 - 24

Adam Krohn has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 2013. His beats include Class 2A football and basketball, and all classifications of lacrosse. He writes a weekly feature throughout the school year.

